Factor investing combines the best of both worlds

The issues inherent in both actively and passively managed strategies have been instrumental in the rise of FI. Actively managed strategies are usually based on conviction-driven allocation, sometimes leading to biases; and they attract higher fees than passive investing in their quest to deliver better-than-benchmark returns. However, in the recent past, most large-cap, actively managed funds are finding it difficult to outperform the benchmark. Investing in the Nifty 50 Index Fund, or ETF, is an example of a passive strategy, wherein one will never be able to outperform the Nifty 50 Index due to expenses. FI offers the benefits of both active and passive investing as it is targeted at a low-cost, transparent framework, with a quest to generate higher returns.

