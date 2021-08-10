Factor Investing gaining currency, show trends

Green shoots in place for India: In India’s case, the financialization of savings trend picked up only after demonetization (in 2016). Since then, there has been a flurry of investments in financial assets, especially equities, with most deployment only based on fundamentals, resulting in cloning of portfolios and shrinking the alpha in NSE 200 (85% of market capitalization). This has led to the advent of passive investing, which is predominantly led by EPFO and CPSE mandates. However, with online platforms offering investment products, passive investing is proliferating faster. The appeal for factor-based investing is never more pertinent than what we are seeing currently where the stock markets are way more exuberant than the revival in the economic activity. Factor investing focuses on macro and micro fundamentals (quality, value, size factors) on one hand, with passive variables (momentum, standard deviation, alpha factors) on the other. This hybrid model ensures a higher risk adjusted return over a complete market cycle and hence worthy of core portfolio allocation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}