Factor investing styles: Momentum tops with over 24% returns in 10 years—but does it carry the highest risk?

Factor investing, once a niche investment strategy, has rapidly gained popularity in India. According to an Edelweiss Mutual Fund study, the combined assets under management (AUM) of smart beta ETFs and index funds have surged from ₹1,153 crore in June 2021 to ₹52,739 crore in June 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 115%.
The sharp rise indicates that investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional market-cap-based investing and choosing portfolios built around specific characteristics, or “factors”.
There are five widely followed factor-investing styles: Momentum, Quality, Growth, Low Volatility and Value. But which of these has generated the highest returns, and which comes with the greatest risk? Let's find out.
Momentum has consistently generated the highest returns across almost every investment horizon.
|Period
|Momentum
|Quality
|Growth
|Low Volatility
|Value
|1 Year
|7.4%
|1.6%
|2.4%
|-6.8%
|4.1%
|3 Years
|28.5%
|13.6%
|22.0%
|11.2%
|27.5%
|5 Years
|24.7%
|12.0%
|20.2%
|10.8%
|25.1%
|7 Years
|28.7%
|16.5%
|22.2%
|15.5%
|23.4%
|10 Years
|24.9%
|16.6%
|17.4%
|14.7%
|20.2%
*Source: Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Data as on 30 June 2026, Backtested data of factors is based on an internal quant-based model with the universe considered as Top 250 stocks with quarterly rebalancing, Returns greater than 1 year are CAGR
Looking at the 10-year performance, momentum emerged as the best-performing factor and gave 24.9% annualised returns, while value followed at 20.2%. Growth, quality and low volatility trailed behind.
The trend was largely similar over the 7-year period, with momentum again leading the chart at 28.7%, followed by value.
The 5-year period was the only exception, where the value factor narrowly outpaced with 25.1% returns.
Over the past 3 years, momentum gave 28.5% returns, remaining ahead of value, while growth also delivered strong gains.
The pattern broadly continued in the one-year period, with momentum staying on top, while low volatility was the only factor to post a negative return.
|Metric
|Momentum
|Quality
|Growth
|Low Volatility
|Value
|10-Year Standard Deviation
|19.4%
|16.2%
|18.3%
|11.7%
|20.2%
*Source: Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Data as on 30 June 2026
A higher standard deviation indicates greater volatility, while a lower reading suggests more stable performance. Based on the 10-year standard deviation, Value emerged as the riskiest factor with an SD of 20.2%, followed closely by momentum at 19.4%.
Low volatility, as its name suggests, was the least risky factor, with a standard deviation of 11.7%, indicating significantly lower fluctuations than the other strategies.
The strongest-performing factors, momentum and value, have also been among the most volatile, suggesting that higher long-term returns have generally come at the cost of greater fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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