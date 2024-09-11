Factor investing: Unlocking market secrets with value, momentum, and quality
Summary
- Factor investing, once an academic concept, is now key for investors seeking superior returns. Blending value, momentum, and quality helps optimize portfolios across market cycles for long-term gains.
Picture this: You’re at a club, catching up with Ajay, your old college buddy known for his artistic flair as a photographer. Out of nowhere, he drops the term "factor investing" into the conversation. A few years ago, this finance jargon might have gone over your head. But today, factor investing is the talk of the town in equity circles, and you nod along knowingly.