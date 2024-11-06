Factor-based funds are catching on in India. Are they right for you?
Summary
- Factor-based funds, also known as factor funds or smart beta strategies, select for specific factors such as momentum, value, volatility, quality and value, and blend the benefits of both active and passive investing.
Passive investing has rapidly gained traction in India, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹11 trillion, or 16.5% of the ₹68 trillion mutual fund market. This space is dominated by exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds designed to mirror the returns of underlying indices.