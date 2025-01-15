Demystifying factor-based investing: A new opportunity for investors
Summary
- Factor-based index funds leverage specific filters to refine stock selection, balancing the transparency of passive investing with active management precision. Their strong performance over various timeframes highlights their potential for higher returns and lower risk in investment portfolios.
Imagine you’re shopping for shoes on Amazon. You start with thousands of options but gradually narrow your search using filters like category, colour, size and material until you find the perfect pair. This process mirrors the concept of factor investing: using specific criteria, or factors, to filter and select investments.