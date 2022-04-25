Factors that can influence interest rates on gold loans

Gold loan is a type of secured financing option that lets you borrow against gold ornaments and coins. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, a lender can give you a maximum of 75% of your gold’s value. Since gold prices fluctuate on a daily basis, most lenders will estimate the value of your gold as per the market rate of gold on the day you apply for the loan.

