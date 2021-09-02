Factors to consider before opting for a home loan balance transfer

Renegotiating interest rates with existing lenders: As a home loan balance transfer is considered a fresh loan application by the new lender, the borrower has to undergo the steps and processes associated with a new application, including loan evaluation, property evaluation, etc. Since all these steps can involve significant time and effort for borrowers, they should first try to renegotiate the ongoing home loan’s interest rate with the existing lender before switching. They should go ahead with the transfer option only if the existing lender refuses to match the rates offered by other lenders on their outstanding home loan.