Factors to consider before purchasing a top-up health plan2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
The renewal date of top-up plans may differ from the renewal date of the base health policy
A top-up health insurance plan comes into play when the cost of treatment leads to the exhaustion of the sum insured offered by the base health policy. In other words, a top-up plan provides additional coverage over the existing base health policy sum insured limit after it has been utilized, thereby enhancing financial protection. Here is what you need to check before you get a top-up:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×