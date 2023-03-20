Factors to consider before purchasing a top-up health plan

Deductible sum: Top-up health plans mostly come with a deductible. This is the sum you will have to pay from your base health policy (regular health policy) or your pocket before the top-up plan takes effect. Therefore, check whether you can afford the deductible if your base policy sum insured gets exhausted. If you don’t have a base health policy, you will have to pay for medical expenses equal to the deductible from your pocket.