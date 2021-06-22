Factors to keep in mind before availing EMI conversion facility on credit card

This option allows credit card users to convert their entire credit card bill or a part of it into EMIs. Sahil Arora, senior director, Paisabazaar.com said, "This will save them from incurring hefty finance charges, as well as, late payment fee levied on unpaid credit bills. They can repay the unpayable portion of credit card bill in smaller tranches through EMIs as per their repayment capacity."

