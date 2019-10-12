Customer’s bank account debited but cash not dispensed at ATMs. Debit card account debited but the beneficiary card account not credited. For the benefit of bank account holders, the Reserve Bank of India or RBI has put in place new rules for such failed transactions, outlining the turnaround time (TAT) for resolution of such customer complaints and compensation guidelines in case there is a delay in reversing the failed transaction.

A failed transaction is a transaction which has not been fully completed due to any reason not attributable to the customer such as failure in communication links, non-availability of cash in an ATM, time-out of sessions, etc.

1) Failed ATM transactions: According to the RBI’s new guidelines, in case of ATM transactions where customer’s account has been debited but cash not dispensed, the financial institution have to reverse the failed transaction within a maximum of transaction date (T) + 5 days. If the financial institutions fail to reverse the transaction in T+5 days, they have to pay a compensation of ₹100 per day of delay beyond T + 5 days to the credit of the account holder.

2) This new framework for auto-reversal of failed transaction and compensation also applies to failed transactions at micro-ATMs, which are basically low-cost devices that support basic banking transactions through biometric authentication.

3) In case of failed debit card to debit card transfer where the customer’s card account has been debited but the beneficiary card account not credited, the financial institutions have to reverse the transaction within within T + 1 day. If the transaction is not reversed or if amount is not credited to the beneficiary account within this time period, ₹100 per day compensation has to be paid for delay beyond T + 1 day.

4) At point of sales (PoS) debit card transactions, including cash at PoS, if the customer’s account has been debited but confirmation not received at merchant location (charge-slip not generated), the transaction has to auto-reversed within T + 5 days. Otherwise, a compensation ₹100 per day of delay beyond T + 5 days has to be paid.

5) This same rules applies to failed transaction at card not present (CNP) or e-commerce transactions.

Also, in case of failed IMPS transaction, if the account has been debited but the beneficiary account is not credited, auto-reversal has to done by the bank by T + 1 days. Otherwise, compensation of ₹100 per day has to be paid.