Failed ATM transaction refund time: Key things to know

Failed ATM transaction may be due to ATM malfunctioning or the ATM machine could be out of cash. There is no need to worry or panic as the bank will credit the amount in your account within a specified time. " If your ATM transaction is unsuccessful and your bank does not reverse the money debited from your account within a specified time period, it will have to compensate you," RBI Says, a public awareness initiative of the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tweeted. RBI has answered queries related to ATMs in 'Frequently asked questions' on its website.

Key things to know about failed ATM transaction refund:

1) Banks are supposed to reverse such transactions on their own, RBI said.

2) The central bank said it is always a good practice to lodge a complaint with the card issuing bank or ATM owner bank at the earliest.

3) According to RBI, in the case of a failed ATM transaction, the banks have been mandated to re-credit the customer’s account within 5 calendar days from the date of the failed transaction.

4) The card issuing bank has to pay compensation of ₹100/- per day for delay in re-crediting the customer’s amount beyond 5 calendar days from the date of the failed ATM transaction.

5) The customer can approach his / her bank and take up the matter with them.

6) Within 30 days of receiving reply from the bank or in case of non-receipt of a reply from the bank within 30 days, the customer can take recourse to the Banking Ombudsman.