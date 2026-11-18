A failed transaction does not always mean you escape the bank's service charges. A cheque returned due to insufficient funds, a failed automatic payment mandate, or an ATM transaction declined for lack of balance can attract a fee, depending on your bank's tariff and account terms.
However, banks cannot levy arbitrary charges. The reason for the failure, applicable RBI guidelines and whether the fee was disclosed to you determine whether you can challenge the deduction and seek a refund. Here's what you need to know.
Banks can collect charges for certain failed transactions if these are disclosed in their applicable schedule of charges and account terms.
For example, SBI charges ₹250 plus GST for a failed NACH mandate and ₹500 plus GST for a cheque returned due to insufficient funds. It also levies ₹20 plus GST for ATM transactions declined due to insufficient balance in savings and current accounts. However, the bank does not charge for other failed ATM transactions, including declines due to an incorrect PIN.
HDFC Bank charges ₹500 for the first ECS/ACH mandate return in a month and ₹550 for subsequent returns. Cheque returns due to insufficient funds incur similar charges, while an ATM transaction declined due to insufficient balance at another bank's ATM or merchant outlet incurs a ₹25 charge plus applicable taxes. These charges are subject to the banks' applicable account terms and tariff schedules.
Customers should distinguish between:
These protections apply only to failures not attributable to the customer, and the bank is liable to pay compensation to the customer. Otherwise, it may levy charges.
According to the RBI's circular, Harmonisation of Turn Around Time (TAT) and Customer Compensation for Failed Transactions Using Authorised Payment Systems, dated 20 September 2019, a ‘failed transaction’ refers to a transaction that remains incomplete for reasons beyond the customer's control, such as communication failures, unavailability of cash at an ATM, or session time-outs.
It also covers cases where funds cannot be credited to the beneficiary's account due to incomplete or incorrect information and delays in initiating a reversal.
The key is to establish whether the deduction was contractually permitted and whether the failure resulted from the customer's actions or a technical lapse.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Check your bank's official website for updated details.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.