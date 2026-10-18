Failed UPI, ATM or card payment? Here's when you'll get ₹100 per day for a delayed refund — Key RBI rules explained

Failed UPI payments, unsuccessful ATM withdrawals and other payment errors can qualify for 100 per day in compensation if refunds exceed RBI's prescribed deadlines. Know the T+1 and T+5 rules, how turnaround time is calculated and what to do if your refund is delayed.

Sheetal Goel
Published18 Oct 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Failed UPI, ATM or card payment? Here's when you'll get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 per day for a delayed refund — Key RBI rules explained. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Failed UPI, ATM or card payment? Here's when you'll get ₹100 per day for a delayed refund — Key RBI rules explained. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Suppose you make a UPI payment to a friend or merchant, or withdraw cash from an ATM, but the transaction fails even though your bank account is debited. If the money is not returned within the prescribed time, you may be entitled to compensation of 100 per day for the delay under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

The compensation depends on the type of transaction and the deadline prescribed for reversing the amount. Here is what customers need to know.

What is considered a failed transaction?

According to RBI's circular, Harmonisation of Turn Around Time (TAT) and customer compensation for failed transactions using authorised Payment Systems, dated September 20, 2019, a failed transaction is one that is not completed for reasons not attributable to the customer.

These may include communication failures, an ATM running out of cash, a session timing out, or money not reaching the beneficiary's account despite the sender's account being debited. The framework also covers certain delays in crediting money or initiating a reversal.

The rules came into effect on October 15, 2019, and cover domestic transactions where both the sender and the beneficiary are in India. The term bank also includes authorised non-bank payment service providers, wherever applicable.

RBI states that the prescribed turnaround time is the outer limit for resolving a failed transaction. If compensation is payable, it must be credited automatically, without waiting for the customer to file a claim.

Also Read | Investing via RBI Retail Direct: Who will pay UPI MDR from 15 October?

When will you get 100 per day for a delayed refund?

For some transactions, the amount must be reversed by T+1 day, while others have a T+5-day deadline.

Payment typeExampleDeadline for reversal or correctionCompensation for delay
ATM / micro-ATMYou withdraw 2,000, but the ATM gives no cash and debits your account.Within T+5 days 100 per day beyond T+5
UPI P2P (person-to-person) transferYou send money to a friend through UPI, they do not receive it and but your account is debited.Within T+1 day by beneficiary bank 100 per day beyond T+1
UPI P2M (person-to-merchant) paymentYou pay a shopkeeper through UPI, but the payment is not confirmed at the merchant's end.Within T+5 days 100 per day beyond T+5
Card-to-card transferYou transfer money from one card to another, but the recipient does not receive it.Within T+1 day 100 per day beyond T+1
Card payment at a shop (PoS), including cash at PoSYou pay by card at a shop, but the transaction is not confirmed.Within T+5 days 100 per day beyond T+5
Online card payment (e-commerce)You pay online, but the website does not confirm the payment.Within T+5 days 100 per day beyond T+5
IMPS transferYou send 5,000 through IMPS, but the recipient does not receive it.Within T+1 day 100 per day beyond T+1
National Automated Clearing House (NACH)A scheduled electronic payment is not credited, or a failed transaction is not reversed.Within T+1 day by beneficiary bank 100 per day beyond T+1
NACH debit after mandate cancellationYou cancel an automatic debit instruction, but the bank still deducts money.Customer's bank is responsible; resolution within T+1 day 100 per day beyond T+1
Prepaid cards and wallets — off-usA wallet or prepaid card transaction is routed through UPI, IMPS or a card network.Depends on the payment system usedThe relevant payment system's TAT and compensation rules apply
Prepaid cards and wallets — on-usYou make a wallet payment, but the recipient does not receive the money or the merchant does not receive confirmation.Within T+1 day 100 per day beyond T+1

Source: RBI’s circular, “Harmonisation of Turn Around Time (TAT) and Customer Compensation for Failed Transactions Using Authorised Payment Systems”. Wordings simplified for clarity and examples are added. T refers to the calendar date of the transaction.

What do T, T+1, and T+5 mean?

Under the RBI framework, T refers to the calendar date on which the transaction takes place. T+1 means the following day, while T+5 means five days after the transaction date.

For example, suppose a UPI transfer fails on October 18, and the sender's account is debited, but the beneficiary's account is not credited. The applicable deadline is T+1 day, meaning October 19. If the reversal is delayed beyond this prescribed deadline, compensation of 100 per day becomes payable for the delay.

For an ATM cash withdrawal that fails on October 18, the deadline is T+5, or October 23.

Are these calendar days or working days?

The September 2019 circular defines T by reference to the calendar date. A temporary COVID-19-related relaxation changed the applicable timeline to working days for a specified period. RBI's May 21, 2021 circular extended that relaxation prospectively until December 31, 2021.

The temporary relaxation has expired. Therefore, the framework currently uses calendar days, rather than excluding weekends and bank holidays, for calculating the prescribed TAT.

Also Read | EPFO final PF withdrawal rule: How long does your money earn interest?

What should customers do if the refund is delayed?

Customers should first check their transaction status and contact their bank or payment service provider if the amount is not reversed within the applicable deadline. Under RBI's framework, eligible compensation must be credited automatically.

If the customer does not receive the required resolution, they can lodge a complaint under the RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Customers should refer to the applicable RBI directions and contact their bank for transaction-specific assistance.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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