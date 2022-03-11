Failure to pay advance tax attracts interest under section 234c of IT Act

Now, for instance, Samrat is a non-resident Indian earning rental income of ₹15 lakhs from house property in India. Hence, his tax liability for FY 2021-22 is estimated at ₹1,32,600. Samrat attained the age of 60 years on 31 December 2021. He believes that he is not liable to pay advance tax as he is a senior citizen and does not have any income from business or profession. This belief of Samrat is not correct as he is a non-resident Indian and so he will not be exempted from payment of advance tax. This benefit is only available to a resident senior citizen not having income from business or profession.