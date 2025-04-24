Fake captain defrauds woman of ₹17.5 lakh, take these steps to stay cautious

It is always recommended to ask around and seek feedback from the people around you. Sometimes you get too engrossed in the situation at hand and as a result, you develop a tunnel vision and fail to see the forest for the trees

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Apr 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Recently a case was reported where a woman in Panchkula was defrauded of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.5 lakh
Recently a case was reported where a woman in Panchkula was defrauded of ₹17.5 lakh

Recently a case was reported where a woman has claimed that a fake captain has defrauded her of 17.5 lakh. This is how it happened: Manpreet Kaur's husband who works in the Army as Naik was approached by a colleague and was introduced to ‘Captain’ Sagar Guleria who – he claimed – had helped a number of Army personnel procure housing loan assistance and government subsidies.

Her husband – at Guleria's instance -- applied for a personal loan of 17.5 lakh which was transferred to the joint bank account of husband and wife. Then Guleria told them to transfer the entire money to his account so that he could apply for the assistance and subsidy. Then when they transferred the money through RTGS, Guleria stopped taking their calls and completely disappeared from the scene. This is one of the many frauds which have been happening all around for the ease of money transfer through net banking and UPI, among other options. 

In the first half of 2024-25, banking fraud cases surged 27 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year, RBI data showed.

Be careful: Take the following steps

1. Never transfer money on any pretext: In this instance, the victims were persuaded to transfer the money to the perpetrator's bank account. This is a complete red flag.

Why would someone convince you to transfer the money for any reason but to commit a fraud? Several cases of digital frauds also came to light where victims were told to transfer the money in order to prove genuineness.

Also Read | SEBI cautions against THESE four types of fraudulent activities on social media

2. Do not trust a stranger: Seeking help for subsidy and housing assistance should ideally happen via a formal channel and not through some person you meet unofficially. 

A new person promising to help you financially is just a stranger who you are reposing your faith in. There is more risk than benefit. ,

3. Reviews from friends: It is always recommended to ask around and seek feedback from the people around you. Sometimes you get too engrossed in the situation at hand and as a result, you develop a tunnel vision and fail to get the overall perspective of the situation. 

In this case, if the victim had asked around about the perpetrator, he would have probably been told that several Army personnel were defrauded with similar modus operandi.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFake captain defrauds woman of ₹17.5 lakh, take these steps to stay cautious
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.