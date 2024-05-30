Fake discount on insurance premium: Three key lessons you can learn from this X user's experience
Insurers generally offer no-claims bonus instead of urging policyholders to make instant payment to claim discount on premium. So, any random call made by someone who claims to be an insurance company representative is likely to be fake.
What would you do if someone told you that you are entitled to a discount on your insurance premium and that by making an instant payment towards it, you will save 20 or even 30 per cent of the premium?