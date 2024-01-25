Fake loan apps: What should investors do to protect themselves from these frivolous lending apps?
In fiscal 2023, there were 1,062 complaints against such lending apps. Google removed 134 fake loan apps from its Play Store in a week in September 2023 after series of complaints made against them. A dozen of those loan apps had one lakh downloads and 14 had over 50,000 downloads.
There is no denying the fact that raising small loans on a lending app is a cakewalk. However, some of these apps are not credible and can abuse your financial data and privacy to dupe you. So, it is imperative to be confident of the app’s credibility before jumping the gun.