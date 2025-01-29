Money
Why is the I-T department sending SMSes to political donors?
Summary
- Unlike donations to charitable trusts, there is no form or reporting mechanism under the Income Tax Act, 1961 for donations to political parties. Now, many who reported such donations in their income tax returns are being asked to verify their claims.
Several taxpayers who reported making donations to political parties and claimed deductions under Section 80GGC have started receiving messages from the Income Tax department urging them to verify their claims.
