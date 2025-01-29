Why is the I-T department sending SMSes to political donors?

Modus operandi of fake donors

Picture this. Mr A “donates" ₹10 lakh to a political party and claims a deduction. Let’s say he falls under the 30% tax bracket and saves ₹3 lakh of tax by doing this. But in reality, the donation never took place. Instead, the person on the other end simply took a commission – ₹1 lakh, say – and returned the remaining ₹9 lakh to Mr. A in cash. This way, he saved ₹2 lakh of tax that he was liable to pay under Section 80GGC. To be sure, donations made under Section 80GGC can be made only through a cheque or bank transfer – cash transfers are not allowed.