Fall in China tech stocks may open up opportunities

Expect more reforms, and volatility, in the short term: Specifically, fund managers and investors closely watching China expect the governmental reform of tech to continue in a bid to downsize the growing influence of any one company or group. In the short term, therefore, we see the following impacts playing out in the Chinese tech sector: Compliance costs will rise; expansion plans may slow down; a change in business model or operational practices will be considered; return ratios may contract as national service obligations gain precedence over profit maximization; potential for raising funds outside China will be reduced as Chinese regulators would want to retain control of tech capital within China; and the US may prevent Chinese tech companies from listing on US stock exchanges because of the ongoing tensions. All of these will cause volatility and depressed prices in the short term, with limited scope for any positive news.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}