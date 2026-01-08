When Shashank Nambiar began thinking seriously about pursuing a master’s degree abroad, the financial math looked very different from what his peers faced just a few years ago.
Studying abroad in 2026: How currency swings are reshaping student finances
SummaryA weakening rupee, rising global inflation and higher living costs are sharply increasing the real price of studying abroad, forcing Indian students and families to rethink funding strategies.
When Shashank Nambiar began thinking seriously about pursuing a master’s degree abroad, the financial math looked very different from what his peers faced just a few years ago.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More