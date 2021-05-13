Falling yields challenge case for 60/40 portfolio strategy

“For a young investor, the underlying investment could be 75-80% equity and the rest in debt, but if someone is looking at the money in the next two-three years, then it could be almost 90% non-equity. The investor’s financial goals are also a factor. The overall portfolio works on the basis of the suggested asset allocation for each financial goal. So, the core asset allocation is nothing but the sum of all asset allocations of all the financial goals," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.