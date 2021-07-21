Family arrangement in writing can avoid dispute over property

We have assumed that your husband and you are Hindu by faith. To mitigate challenges to the enforcement of a Will, you may consider the following steps: Ensure that you execute the Will in the presence of two independent witnesses; obtain a medical certificate (preferably issued on the execution date) from your consulting doctor attesting to the fact that you are of sound mind and memory to execute your testamentary documentation; consider video recording the execution process with you clearly acknowledging your intention to divide your estate equally between your children. You can consider storing this video recording on a pen drive and place it in the same envelope as your executed Will (prior to sealing it).