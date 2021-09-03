Family offices are of many types and offer their own positives, negatives

Virtual family office: A new-age blended model is the virtual family office (VFO). In this format, the family chooses to outsource every function of the family office to a different external adviser. The biggest advantage is that the family gets the best adviser for a specific need and ensures the best solution for each requirement. For e.g., if an adviser is very good at investing but does not provide (or is not good at) tax advice, then it can still be chosen for its investment expertise and another adviser chosen for tax and estate management.