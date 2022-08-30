Family offices: How do India’s ultra-rich make investments?6 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:23 PM IST
- As per an EY report, UHNIs are proactively exploring the family office route to manage their wealth
In the last few years, the spate of initial public offerings and acquisitions created a new category of first-generation ultra high-net-worth individuals (UHNI), according to an EY report on family offices in India. The report also highlights that these UHNIs, as on December 2021, are proactively exploring the family office route to manage their wealth.