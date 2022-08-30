Family offices: How do India’s ultra-rich make investments?

Amrita Farmahan: The investment asset mix depends on the size of the family office and also to a large extent from where the family office derives its income. For example, in case of technology billionaires, who earned money from tech businesses, we find that a large part of their wealth actually goes back into alternate and private markets, sometimes more than 50-70%.There could be outliers in terms of asset allocation; but, family offices, on an average, maintain a balanced portfolio. Family offices are very forward-looking, investing in what’s going to work in the next five to seven years, not necessarily what has worked in the past. We find that most family offices are open to exploring multiple investment opportunities including public markets with largest allocation, private markets including unlisted companies, PE/VC funds, structured credit and distressed assets. Over the past few years, hybrid assets viz. REITs and InvITs have seen a reasonable allocation in portfolios.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}