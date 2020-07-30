Family offices seek out foreign partners as HNIs look to invest outside India

"Global markets have outperformed India over the past four-five years. Rupee depreciation against the dollar has also made them more attractive. Many families also have members who live abroad, giving them more familiarity with the international markets. We started offering international investing in 2017 and we've seen a sizable uptick in interest over the past few years," said Unmesh Kulkarni, managing director, senior adviser and head—markets and advisory solutions, Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) Pvt Ltd.