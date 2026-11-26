Can an adult child with a lifelong disability claim family pension after the death of a parent who served in the armed forces? A case before the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandigarh, has brought this question into focus.

Family pension is a regular payment made by the government to eligible family members of a deceased employee or pensioner to provide financial support after their death. It is generally paid first to the surviving spouse. After the spouse's death, the pension will pass to children.

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Children with disabilities that prevent them from earning a livelihood may qualify for lifelong family pension, subject to the applicable rules.

The Chandigarh case concerns a 68-year-old man with a lifelong physical disability who sought his late soldier father's family pension. His claim faced objections from the authorities, including over the absence of his name from his father's Army service records. Here's what happened and how he won the case.

What was the case? According to a Times of India report, the applicant, Anil Kumar, lives in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, with his wife. His father served in the Indian Army from 1940 to 1957 and died in 1975.

After his father's death, Kumar's mother, Guffi Devi, received a family pension from 1988 until her death in 2016. Kumar subsequently applied to have the pension transferred to his name, but the Army's Record Office rejected his requests in 2017 and 2019.

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The authorities cited the absence of his name in his father's service records. They also argued that the documents had been destroyed after the mandatory 50-year retention period and that his claim was time-barred, meaning it had been filed beyond the prescribed legal period.

Kumar has a congenital deformity affecting his right leg. Medical certificates from Civil Hospital, Palampur, and Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, assessed his disability at 45% for life and established that he could not earn his livelihood. He approached the AFT in 2021, seeking lifelong family pension and arrears.

What did the AFT rule? The tribunal rejected the government's objections and relied on Army Instruction No. 51 of 1980, which provides for lifelong family pension to disabled children who cannot support themselves after attaining 25 years of age.

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It clarified that a physically disabled son who cannot earn a livelihood because of his disability does not lose eligibility for ordinary family pension merely on turning 25, provided he fulfils the prescribed conditions.

The tribunal also held that the absence of Kumar's name in his father's service records could not override his pension entitlement, particularly when the authorities themselves no longer possessed those records.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The pension will be payable from 17 January 2016, the day after his mother's death.

The bench directed the Centre to issue the Pension Payment Order (PPO) within three months and pay the pending arrears with 6% annual interest.

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Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a legal adviser for specific guidance.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.