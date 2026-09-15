Family pension rules: Bharat Pensioner Samaj seeks 6-month provisional pension for widows, widowers

The Bharat Pensioner Samaj (BPS) has requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to permit provisional family pension for eligible widows and widowers while their regular pension claims are being processed. The association highlighted that the measure can provide much-needed financial assistance and relief to bereaved spouses facing delays in documentation and pension authorisation.

The pensioners’ body, which claims to represent 10 lakh pensioners, made the request in a letter. The letter was addressed to the Controller General of Communication Accounts, DoT. Such a practice, if implemented, will substantially reduce the need for repeated representations and the subsequent work pressure on pension office staff.

Why family pension claims can take months despite a one-month processing time As per the DoT correspondent, the national average processing time for converting a family pension to a spouse is less than one month. Still, the Bharat Pensioner Samaj stated that the actual time families take to complete the required formalities can be considerably longer.

The association underlined the challenges and the mourning period following the death of a government servant or pensioner. It noted that families generally observe mourning for 16 to 30 days, while customary practices in some communities may extend to three months.

This can eventually delay the spouse's ability to visit offices, plan for the documentation gap and submit a family pension claim.

The BPS also highlighted delays in obtaining the essential documents from revenue authorities and state government departments. Discrepancies in details such as the date of birth across Form 3, PAN, Aadhaar, and other bank records might require additional checks, verifications and rectifications.

All these factors might collectively result in delayed benefit transfer to eligible individuals, especially when they need the financial assistance most.

What Bharat Pensioner Samaj has proposed for widows and widowers The association, to bridge the gap between pension rules and ground reality, has requested a provisional family pension for about six months to support eligible spouses until regular pension authorisation is completed.

Furthermore, where a family pension is already authorised in the Pension Payment Order (PPO), the BPS suggested that payments should begin early, without waiting for all procedural formalities to be completed. The objective is to provide immediate and comprehensive relief to grieving spouses and their families, especially during difficult times.

For cases where a family pension has not been authorised in the PPO and requires approval from the Head of Office, the competent authority may examine the applicable rules and arrange a provisional or family pension seamlessly, the association said.

This proposal is intended to bring down immediate financial hardships for bereaved spouses and their families. It can also help reduce representations and requests to pension offices and ease the overall workload of staff handling pension-related claims.