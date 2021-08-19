NEW DELHI: The pandemic has had a measurable impact on the daily lives of Indians in the form of loss of income, savings, and investments, with only 12% of respondents reporting little to no impact due to the pandemic . Interestingly, metros and non-metros suffered equally on almost all parameters. Women, however, were hit harder than men, according to the latest Aspiration Index study 2021 by BankBazaar.com, an online marketplace for financial products.

The report surveyed age cohorts, namely, early jobbers (22-27 years), moneymooners (28-34 years) and wealth warriors (35-45 years), in which 1704 working professionals participated from 6 metros and more than 20 tier-2 cities of India.

Early Jobbers, with a score of 83.7, continue to be the worst hit. 60% of early jobbers saw their aspirations set back by 1-5 years due to the pandemic. 28% reported having suffered job losses and resorting to borrowing to sustain themselves and their families. They found it difficult to get insurance (23%) or credit products (28%) in time. 18% respondents reported a loss of the primary wage earner in the family.

Being the newest entrants into the nation's workforce, early jobbers are the most digital-savvy and receptive to new means and technologies to fulfil their needs, the report said.

Pandemic or not, the critical roadblocks continued to remain the same. The top roadblock is family responsibilities, which increased with age for both men and women, and 60% of moneymooner and wealth warrior women rated it as the primary roadblock. A third of the respondents cited insufficient salary while over a third of the respondents cited lack of guidance on achieving goals, with men outnumbering women in each age cohort.

View Full Image Roadblocks

Moneymooners have a few years of work experience, and their purchasing power is significantly higher. This way, it makes them high-value customers for a range of products such as cars, their own homes and vacations abroad.

On the other hand, wealth warriors are not necessarily the most digital-savvy. Still, their purchasing power makes them a significant target for higher-end goods and services, especially those meant for families and children.

Wealth (82.3) is also one of the biggest aspirations for Indians in the 2021 study, with nearly a fifth of the respondents identifying it as their top aspiration. Among wealth goals, homeownership is the most important, ranking third out of all 21 goals, with a score of 90.7. The second most important wealth goal was to have enough money for early retirement, with a score of 87.

Bangalore had the highest wealth aspirations, coming in with a score of 85.4. Western India had the highest score (83.9), North (80.3) the lowest, which directly impacted the overall Aspiration Index for Wealth.

Metros gave higher weightage to Wealth goals. The impact of the pandemic was also felt more strongly in the metros, with wealth goals of 60% respondents facing a setback by 1-5 years compared to 49% from non-metros.

In contrast, having enough money to buy premium products, with a score of 77.7, is the least important wealth goal and the second least important goal out of all 21.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com said, "Buying a house has always been one of the most important aspirations of Indians, and the pandemic has not dampened this by much. However, when you read it with the relationship goals of wanting to live close to family and having tight-knit families, the picture takes a deeper significance. Moreover, the pandemic and the lockdowns have redefined the idea of "workplace" to now include our homes. So, the need for a space to call our own has only increased. The Aspiration Index shows that importance of this goal does not change drastically with age or gender. Both women (88.7) and men (91) give it the same degree of importance, as do early jobbers (90.3) and wealth warriors (89.5)."

How wealth goals have performed in the last year?

View Full Image Wealth goals

Shetty further added that the scars of the pandemic are many and will take time to heal, but there is optimism mingled with caution, as well as hard-found financial focus.

Despite the losses, the mood continues to be cautiously optimistic for the coming year, as people look forward to making up for the lost time and provision for the future. The report observed the following aspirations:

Deferred goals: Goals from last year that were delayed due to the pandemic, such as buying a house, travelling, and starting a business of their own, are among the top goals.

Future-proofing goals: Increased caution has boosted retirement funds and additional insurance is high on the list of must-haves.

Personal goals: A more significant focus on nutrition and fitness are tempered with the desire to win social and professional success.

