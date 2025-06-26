Beyond trust: India's younger generation is bringing clarity to family wealth planning
For decades, succession in India was built on trust, spoken assurances, and unspoken assumptions. That's now changing at long last.
Not long ago, during a routine conversation with a successful businessman in his late 60s, what started as a simple catch-up took an unexpected turn. His daughter, a 34-year-old tech executive visiting from Singapore, gently raised a concern that’s becoming increasingly common: “You’ve mentioned your intentions to us over the years—but nothing is written down. Can we start documenting things, just to avoid confusion later?"