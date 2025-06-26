Not long ago, during a routine conversation with a successful businessman in his late 60s, what started as a simple catch-up took an unexpected turn. His daughter, a 34-year-old tech executive visiting from Singapore, gently raised a concern that’s becoming increasingly common: “You’ve mentioned your intentions to us over the years—but nothing is written down. Can we start documenting things, just to avoid confusion later?"

What followed wasn’t confrontation, but a thoughtful and emotional exchange about fairness, clarity, and the fear of future misunderstandings. That single conversation marked the beginning of their family’s succession planning journey. Notably, it wasn’t the patriarch who initiated the process—it was the next generation that took the lead.

For decades, succession in India was built on trust, spoken assurances, and unspoken assumptions. “My children know what I want," was a common refrain. But this new generation, brought up in a world of contracts, compliance, and digital documentation, is gently but firmly encouraging their parents to translate those good intentions into actual legal frameworks.

They understand that a will is not about distributing wealth but avoiding discord. They know vague promises made around dinner tables can easily become courtroom battles in the absence of clarity. And so, they’re nudging their parents to act now.

The will is just the start

One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that drafting a will is the endgame. But that’s just step one. A will does not address succession in family businesses, or clarify the role of daughters-in-law, trustees or key employees. It doesn’t address liquidity planning, family governance, or dispute resolution mechanisms.

This new generation recognises that comprehensive succession planning is like building a house; it starts with a strong foundation but requires many layers to be truly secure. And increasingly, they are the ones laying the bricks.

‘What if something happens?’

This once-whispered question has now found a clear voice. In the wake of global uncertainties, from escalating conflicts all across the world to the recent tragic plane crash in India, mortality feels closer and more real to this generation.

We’ve had young inheritors in their 30s—doctors, consultants, startup founders, sit down with their parents and ask: “What will happen if something happens to you suddenly? What should we do? Who should we call? Is there a plan?" These are not easy questions. But they’re coming from a place of care, not coercion. It’s a practical, forward-looking mindset that values preparedness over procrastination.

Some parents fear these conversations are about grabbing power early. But what we’ve seen is quite the opposite. The next generation isn’t asking for control, but clarity. They’re creating accountability—not by pushing decisions, but by encouraging their elders to engage neutral, third-party experts like family offices, estate planners, and tax advisors. In fact, many young clients we work with often set up the first meeting on their parent’s behalf, just to get the ball rolling.

Tradition or liability?

Having grown up in a world of KYC norms, e-verification, digital lockers, and Aadhaar-linked investments, this generation sees ambiguity as a risk, not a legacy. To them, unstructured wealth, unnamed nominees, or undocumented promises aren’t signs of tradition but potential liabilities. They value their heritage deeply, but they want to preserve it in a way that’s safe, transparent, and legally sound.

Perhaps the most heartening shift is in the quality of conversations. As the first generation begins to open up—sharing stories of how wealth was built, and values were shaped—the next generation isn’t just listening. They’re leaning in, asking smart questions, contributing ideas and driving the process forward.

Financial transparency, once seen as a burden, is now evolving into a shared journey in which parents and children are co-architects of their family’s future.

Succession is not a document – it’s a dialogue. And increasingly, that dialogue is being initiated not by ageing patriarchs or legal advisors, but by thoughtful sons and daughters who want to honour their family’s legacy with clarity, care, and collaboration.

Sometimes, the best succession advisors don’t come in suits. They come in sneakers, with a laptop in one hand and a simple question in the other: “Can we talk about the future?"

Rajmohan Krishnan is founder, Entrust Family Office.