Farmer wins ₹18.24 lakh land valuation tax dispute: How ITAT Surat relied on DVO report to grant relief

A farmer secured relief in a 18.24 lakh land valuation tax dispute after the ITAT Surat directed the tax officer to examine the Departmental Valuation Officer's (DVO) report. Here's how the ruling could help land buyers challenge excessive stamp duty valuations.

Shivam Shukla
Published8 Nov 2026, 10:46 AM IST
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A farmer won relief in a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.24 lakh land valuation tax dispute after the ITAT Surat directed the tax officer to reconsider the DVO report. Here's what the ruling means for land buyers facing higher stamp duty valuations and potential tax demands. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)
A farmer won relief in a ₹18.24 lakh land valuation tax dispute after the ITAT Surat directed the tax officer to reconsider the DVO report. Here's what the ruling means for land buyers facing higher stamp duty valuations and potential tax demands. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

When an individual purchases land below its stamp duty value, this can trigger an income tax notice. Still, the difference is not necessarily taxable if the buyer is able to clearly establish that the government valuation exceeds the property’s actual market value.

This aspect has been touched upon in quite detail in a recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) case in Surat. A case that underlines and explains how a Departmental Valuation Officer (DVO) report can help buyers challenge such demands and have them resolved legally.

In a decision on 28 October 2026, ITAT Surat granted relief to a farmer named Desai, who had faced a taxation dispute over agricultural land purchased in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

As per the details of the case, Desai and another co-owner purchased the land for 14.08 lakh. Still, the stamp duty authorities valued it at 50.56 lakh, thus creating a difference of 36.48 lakh.

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The tax authorities subsequently treated 50% of this as Desai’s share, thus amounting to 18.24 lakh approximately, as income from other sources under Section 56(2)(vii)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

How the DVO report changed the case

Due to these developments, the Assessing Officer (AO) added 18.24 lakh to Desai’s taxable income, arguing that the purchase price was found to be lower than the stamp duty value. Representing Desai, CA Arjan Vidhani challenged the addition, arguing that the AO had not referred to the property’s valuation as presented by the department's own DVO.

Subsequently, the matter was referred for valuation and reanalysis of basic facts and core checks. The DVO assessed the land at 14.08 lakh. However, his appeal was still dismissed on technical grounds due to a delay, without examining the valuation report on merits.

What did ITAT Surat rule, and what should land buyers learn from this case?

ITAT Surat held that the appellate authority cannot simply disregard the DVO’s findings after referring the matter for valuation. It instructed the AO to carefully consider the report and grant appropriate relief.

The key takeaway for aspiring individuals interested in purchasing land is that the stamp duty valuation is not necessarily the final word in income tax disputes. In case the assessed value appears excessive, buyers should raise a clearly explained written objection during the assessment and seek appropriate DVO reference.

They should also ensure that they preserve supporting documents, including comparable sale deeds, registered valuer reports and evidence of the property's condition.

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The lesson from this case is simple: Well-informed citizens should ensure they maintain proper valuation evidence and complete documentation at the time of purchase, stay updated on the latest law-related developments, and be aware of their legal rights and obligations towards the taxation authorities, as this can make a significant difference if the tax authorities later question a lower property transaction value or raise any other legal concern that might require proper clarification.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It should not be construed as tax or legal advice. For the complete order details, refer to the official ITAT website. Tax implications may vary depending on the facts of each transaction and the applicable legal provisions. Buyers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking any action.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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