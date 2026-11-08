Farmer wins ₹18.24 lakh land valuation tax dispute: How ITAT Surat relied on DVO report to grant relief

When an individual purchases land below its stamp duty value, this can trigger an income tax notice. Still, the difference is not necessarily taxable if the buyer is able to clearly establish that the government valuation exceeds the property’s actual market value.

This aspect has been touched upon in quite detail in a recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) case in Surat. A case that underlines and explains how a Departmental Valuation Officer (DVO) report can help buyers challenge such demands and have them resolved legally.

In a decision on 28 October 2026, ITAT Surat granted relief to a farmer named Desai, who had faced a taxation dispute over agricultural land purchased in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

As per the details of the case, Desai and another co-owner purchased the land for ₹14.08 lakh. Still, the stamp duty authorities valued it at ₹50.56 lakh, thus creating a difference of ₹36.48 lakh.

The tax authorities subsequently treated 50% of this as Desai’s share, thus amounting to ₹18.24 lakh approximately, as income from other sources under Section 56(2)(vii)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

How the DVO report changed the case Due to these developments, the Assessing Officer (AO) added ₹18.24 lakh to Desai’s taxable income, arguing that the purchase price was found to be lower than the stamp duty value. Representing Desai, CA Arjan Vidhani challenged the addition, arguing that the AO had not referred to the property’s valuation as presented by the department's own DVO.

Subsequently, the matter was referred for valuation and reanalysis of basic facts and core checks. The DVO assessed the land at ₹14.08 lakh. However, his appeal was still dismissed on technical grounds due to a delay, without examining the valuation report on merits.

What did ITAT Surat rule, and what should land buyers learn from this case? ITAT Surat held that the appellate authority cannot simply disregard the DVO’s findings after referring the matter for valuation. It instructed the AO to carefully consider the report and grant appropriate relief.

The key takeaway for aspiring individuals interested in purchasing land is that the stamp duty valuation is not necessarily the final word in income tax disputes. In case the assessed value appears excessive, buyers should raise a clearly explained written objection during the assessment and seek appropriate DVO reference.

They should also ensure that they preserve supporting documents, including comparable sale deeds, registered valuer reports and evidence of the property's condition.

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The lesson from this case is simple: Well-informed citizens should ensure they maintain proper valuation evidence and complete documentation at the time of purchase, stay updated on the latest law-related developments, and be aware of their legal rights and obligations towards the taxation authorities, as this can make a significant difference if the tax authorities later question a lower property transaction value or raise any other legal concern that might require proper clarification.