FAST-DS 2026: Form 1 live on income tax portal for foreign asset disclosure; check eligibility, filing process

The Income Tax Department has made Form 1 under FAST-DS 2026 available on the e-filing portal, allowing eligible taxpayers to voluntarily disclose foreign assets and income before the 31 December 2026 deadline.
The Income Tax Department, in a post on X, noted that “Form 1 under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS 2026) is now available for filing on the e-filing portal”.
FAST-DS 2026 is a one-time voluntary disclosure scheme that came into force on 16 August 2026. It allows taxpayers to declare certain undisclosed foreign assets and income, as well as foreign assets that were not reported in their income tax returns.
Here is what taxpayers need to know about Form 1 and the scheme.
A declaration can be made where the taxpayer:
Form 1 allows taxpayers to disclose different categories of foreign assets and income. These include:
The prescribed limits also need to be kept in mind. Undisclosed foreign assets or income not offered to tax can be declared up to an aggregate value of ₹1 crore.
Foreign assets that were already offered to tax, or acquired while the taxpayer was a non-resident but not reported in the relevant schedule, can be declared up to ₹5 crore.
Taxpayers can access the form by following these steps:
Form 1 is divided into four parts, covering the taxpayer’s details, foreign assets or income, valuation, and the amount payable:
Form 1 requires supporting documents showing the acquisition of the asset or earning of the income, wherever applicable. A valuation report may also be required for assets such as:
After the declaration is electronically verified, the income tax authority will determine the amount payable and communicate it through an order in Form 2.
This order is to be issued within one month from the end of the month in which the declaration was made. The communication will also be made electronically.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.