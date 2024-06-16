Father’s Day 2024: Why a retirement plan is an ideal gift for your dad

Our parents play pivotal roles in our lives. While we are within their care, they not only provide for our current needs but also work tirelessly to ensure our future is secured. Birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions bring opportunities to show them just what they mean to us. On this Father's Day, think about securing your father's future, as he has devoted his entire life to giving you everything. Give your father a retirement plan to thank him and ensure his comfort and financial stability in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retirement plans, also known as annuity plans, provide a reliable income stream after retirement, helping your dad maintain his lifestyle and cover unexpected expenses. Individuals up to 85 years of age can enjoy the benefits of such plans. These plans provide guaranteed income for lifetime. Different kinds of pension plans in India are curated to meet various customer needs. Saral Pension Plan, for instance, offer tailored annuity solutions for individuals and their spouses, ensuring regular income and a lump sum payment in case of an unfortunate event. Guaranteed Lifetime Plan is another option that offers continuous income post retirement.

Here are important reasons why a retirement plan is an ideal Father’s Day gift. Financial Security: A retirement plan guarantees a steady income stream post retirement, ensuring financial stability in old age. As regular income from employment ceases, these retirement plans help with a consistent flow of funds. The steady income helps cover daily living expenses, healthcare costs, and unexpected financial needs. This income also helps your father fulfill his recreational needs in golden years.

Ensuring Comfortable Retirement: By offering a consistent and dependable income, an annuity plan can guarantee your father a comfortable retirement. You can secure his financial future by investing a lump sum with an insurance firm, which will guarantee recurring payouts over a predetermined length of time. Through this, your father will have steady income that will meet both his regular expenses and unforeseen demands. This arrangement would foster financial discipline. Furthermore, he may enjoy retirement worry-free as he has a fixed income, giving him the confidence and peace of mind to concentrate on his hobbies, leisure, and personal goals.

Peace of Mind: A retirement plan that includes access to funds for critical illnesses offers your father crucial financial support during medical emergencies. This policy ensures he can receive quality medical care without worrying about expenses. In the event of a serious illness, he can access his funds early, providing immediate financial relief and peace of mind. By safeguarding his health and finances, this policy enables your father to focus on recovery and well-being, knowing that his future remains secure.

Choosing a retirement plan for your dad is not just a practical decision; it is also a heartfelt gesture that reflects love and gratitude. By investing in such a plan, we ensure their financial security and well-being, allowing them to approach the future with confidence and peace of mind. This thoughtful act demonstrates our appreciation for all they have done and supports them in living a fulfilling and fearless life. It is an opportunity to give back, showing our fathers that their efforts and sacrifices are recognised and valued, while ensuring they enjoy their golden years to the fullest.

Khushali Girish is Deputy Vice President & Head - Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

