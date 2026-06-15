Why FCNR deposits at 6-7.1% rates are attractive for NRIs

Why the leverage is not for you

Much of the excitement around this scheme, echoing a similar RBI window in 2013, is about leverage–borrowing several times your own money to magnify the spread. Take an NRI who puts in $100,000 of his own and borrows another $900,000 to build a $1 million deposit. At an FCNR rate of 7%, the deposit earns $70,000 a year. If he borrowed the $900,000 at 5%, his interest cost is $45,000. That leaves him $25,000, earned on his own capital of just $100,000–a return of about 25%. The return will change depending on how much he borrows and at what rate. Brokerage estimates peg such structures at dollar returns of 17-27% a year.