Why FCNR deposits at 6-7.1% rates are attractive for NRIs

Shipra Singh
5 min read15 Jun 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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A special swap facility has been announced, letting banks raise foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits without bearing the cost of protecting themselves against rupee swings.
Summary
For most NRIs, the right way to use this window is to use their disposable savings to make a deposit for three to five years and leave the leverage to those equipped for its risks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened a window for non-resident Indian (NRIs) that makes parking dollars in India more rewarding than it has been in years.

A special swap facility has been announced, letting banks raise foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits without bearing the cost of protecting themselves against rupee swings. Within a week, most banks hiked rates on these deposits. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda are now offering a peak rate of 6% on three-to-five-year deposits, in some cases a jump of close to 300 basis points (1% is equal to 100 basis points) from where they stood. ICICI and Axis raised rates by as much as 310 and 305 basis points, respectively.

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At the bank’s end, when they receive the US dollar deposit, they convert it into rupees and lend it to Indian borrowers, earning interest higher than what they pay out to the NRI. However, this leaves the bank exposed to the risk that the rupee will weaken before the deposit matures. Banks protect against this risk by hedging the currency mismatch.

Joy P.V., EVP and country head for retail liability and fee products, Federal Bank, said the hedging cost is roughly 2.90% to 3%, annualised. This would mean that if a bank is offering 6.5% interest rate on FDs to resident customers, the rates on FCNR would reduce to about 3.5% for its NRI customers, net of the hedging costs.

Now, the RBI will absorb this hedging cost and remove the currency risk. “Recent regulatory measures have meaningfully optimised hedging economics for banks, enabling us to offer significantly higher rates to NRI customers,” said Uttam Tibrewal, deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

Banks offer FCNR deposits in currencies such as the US dollar, British pound sterling (GBP), Australian dollar (AUD), Euro, Canadian dollar and Singapore dollar (SGD), among others. However, the current swap facility announced is only for dollar, and hence, rates on other currency deposits have not increased.

Should NRIs consider it?

The higher rates have made deposits an attractive proposition for NRIs compared to the rates offered on equivalent term deposits in other countries. For example, in the US, certificates of deposits (CDs) are an equivalent of FDs in India.

The current annual percentage yield (APY) for three to five years on CDs at the five biggest US banks range from 0.03% to 2%, against 5.75% to 6% at similar-sized banks in India. The higher US rates of about 3.5-4% apply only to short promotional tenures of 4-11 months and, in some cases, require an existing premium relationship with the bank.

Smaller US banks and credit unions offer about 4.2% on three-to-five-year deposits, but even against these, FCNR rates in similar-sized Indian banks sit roughly 300 basis points higher, at around 7%.

Himanshu Pandya, a Sebi-registered Investment Advisor, said earlier that the gap between US term deposit rates and FCNR(B) rates was only about 25-50 basis points. “The yield gaps are now almost 200 to 300 basis points.”

FCNR deposits start at $500-$1000 across different banks, making them accessible to even those with smaller dispensable amounts. However, the higher rates of 5.7-7.1% are only available for 3-5 year terms. Also, FCNR deposits come with a 1-year lock-in.

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Joy explained that in the case of a premature withdrawal after the mandatory one-year lock-in, the deposit earns interest at the applicable rate for the tenure that has been completed. For instance, if a depositor prematurely withdraws in the second year of a 4-year deposit, he will be paid interest applicable to the 2-year tenure slab, which is much lower.

Some banks also charge a premature withdrawal penalty. “A 1% penalty is applied to the eligible interest rate corresponding to the period for which the deposit was maintained with the bank,” said Joy of Federal Bank.

Pandya said NRIs with a 3-5-year timeline and who are not looking to return to India soon should consider booking these deposits.

Animesh Hardia, senior vice president, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance, agreed, but cautioned that NRIs should compare the after-tax rate in their country of residence rather than the headline.

“The interest is tax-free in India, but a US-resident NRI still reports it to the IRS, while an NRI in the UAE keeps the full rate. The same deposit is a strong proposition in the Gulf and a more modest one in America,” he said.

In the US, foreign interest income is added to the total income and taxed at slab rates, which starts from 10% and 37% is the highest slab. Considering NRIs who fall in the 20-24% mid tiers, a 7% FCNR deposit rate net of taxes will work out to 5.5%-4.8%. However, when compared to post-tax APY on CDs, the spread shrinks only marginally.

Deepak Shenoy, CEO, Capital Mind MF, said since these are debt products, even a 100 bps differential is good enough to consider. “For a US resident NRI or OCI who wants to park money for three years as part of their long-term debt allocation in USD terms, FCNR deposits are definitely a good option right now,” Shenoy said.

Why the leverage is not for you

Much of the excitement around this scheme, echoing a similar RBI window in 2013, is about leverage–borrowing several times your own money to magnify the spread. Take an NRI who puts in $100,000 of his own and borrows another $900,000 to build a $1 million deposit. At an FCNR rate of 7%, the deposit earns $70,000 a year. If he borrowed the $900,000 at 5%, his interest cost is $45,000. That leaves him $25,000, earned on his own capital of just $100,000–a return of about 25%. The return will change depending on how much he borrows and at what rate. Brokerage estimates peg such structures at dollar returns of 17-27% a year.

In practice, this is a game for the ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and carries nuances.

"Leverage typically comes through private banking relationships, so in that case HNI-UHNIs matter a lot more," said Shenoy.

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Rahul Agarwal, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Advent Financial, further explained other nuances, “The deposit pays a fixed rate, but the overseas loan funding is usually on a floating rate, so even a small rise in global borrowing costs can significantly erode returns because the investor is leveraged multiple times over."

Moreover, the input costs of a loan eat into the spread. “Getting a guarantee from the Indian banks in the form of a standby letter of credit (SBLC) that is given to the overseas bank to secure the loan, alone comes at a fee of 0.50-1% a year. Other processing and documentation charges are extra,” Agarwal said, adding he is advising against leveraging to his clients.

Personal loan interest rates in 2013 were far lower at 1-1.5% compared to 4-5% currently, which doesn’t make the current swap facility a similar opportunity as that of 2013.

For most NRIs, the right way to use this window is to use their disposable savings to make a deposit for three to five years and leave the leverage to those equipped for its risks.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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