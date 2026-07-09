FCNR deposits: a compelling opportunity for NRIs

Raj Khosla
4 min read9 Jul 2026, 11:21 AM IST
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The RBI has created a rare, time-bound opportunity for NRIs and OCIs to lock in high-yielding foreign currency deposits.
Summary
That combination of high foreign-exchange returns, no exchange-rate risk, and tax-free interest in India makes FCNR compelling.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) swap window for fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits, till 30 September 2026, is a compelling opportunity for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs).

Unlike a rupee deposit, both the principal and interest are repaid in the same foreign currency. This means the depositor does not bear the risk of rupee depreciation. The money remains fully repatriable, and, as long as the depositor continues to qualify as a non-resident under Indian tax laws, the interest earned remains tax-free in India.

That combination of high foreign exchange returns, no exchange-rate risk and tax-free interest in India makes the current window especially compelling.

Also Read | How RBI’s FCNR move looks to flip the script for Indian banks

The program also works well for the banking sector. Banks can swap foreign-currency deposits with the RBI at a fixed exchange rate, eliminating the 3-3.5% hedging costs they normally incur when they convert dollar deposits into rupees for lending.

With the RBI now absorbing hedging costs and exempting these deposits from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements, banks have raised deposit rates sharply, with several banks offering 6-7% for fresh deposits with maturities of three to five years.

For NRIs with investible surplus, it is one of the most attractive risk-adjusted fixed-income opportunities to have come to the fore in 13 years.

But while FCNR deposits pay only 6-7%, social media influencers and wealth managers are talking about returns of 15-20% by using leverage.

Here’s how it works. An NRI opens an FCNR deposit and then borrows against it, usually at a floating rate linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The borrowed money is reinvested into another FCNR deposit. Thus creating deposits 5-10 times the investor's original outlay.

Suppose you invest $10,000 and use leverage to create FCNR deposits worth $100,000. At a 7% deposit rate, the deposits earn $7,000 a year. If borrowing costs are 5.5%, the interest cost on the $90,000 loan is $4,950, leaving a surplus of about $2,050 annually. Over three years, that translates into more than $6,000 of profit, or an internal rate of return of more than 17% on the original capital.

The mathematics certainly looks attractive. But before you dive into the promise of double-digit returns, remember this: the real opportunity in the RBI’s FCNR(B) window is not the leverage being aggressively marketed by wealth managers, but the deposit itself. The RBI has created a rare, time-bound opportunity for NRIs and OCIs to lock in high-yielding foreign currency deposits.

Also Read | Why FCNR deposits are attractive for NRIs

But the temptation to turn a safe investment into a leveraged carry trade could prove costly if interest rates, tax rules or personal circumstances change. The biggest mistake investors can make is assuming the spread between borrowing costs and deposit rates will remain constant.

The FCNR deposit locks in a fixed interest rate for three to five years. However, borrowing cost usually does not. Most overseas loans used in these structures carry floating rates linked to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). If global interest rates rise, your borrowing cost can quickly overtake your fixed deposit yield. If the spread turns negative, leverage starts working against you with the same force that previously magnified your gains. At 10 times leverage, a seemingly small change in borrowing costs has 10 times the impact on your own capital.

Beware of hidden costs

The headline return projections also tend to ignore several costs. These may include standby letter of credit (SBLC) charges, guarantee fees, loan processing charges and documentation costs. Together, they can materially reduce the effective return for the investor.

There's also liquidity risk. If, for any reason, the FCNR deposit is prematurely encashed, the bank will alter terms and reduce the interest payable or impose penalties.

The strategy also increases your personal debt burden. Even if the investment works as planned, the loan remains your liability and could affect your ability to obtain additional credit.

Don't ignore the taxman

Many investors also overlook the tax implications. The tax exemption on FCNR deposits is India-specific and has no impact on your country of residence. Furthermore, US residents are obligated to comply with Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) regulations.

Also Read | RBI allows banks to give loans for FCNR deposits

Biggest risk: returning to India early

Many NRIs assume they will remain abroad until the FCNR deposit matures. An unexpected job loss, family emergency, illness or retirement may force an early return to India.

Once you become a tax resident in India, the interest on your FCNR deposits may become taxable from that point, depending on your residential status under Indian tax law. In a leveraged structure, this taxable income could be substantially larger because of the multiple layers of deposits created through borrowing.

Raj Khosla, managing director, MyMoneyMantra. Views are personal

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