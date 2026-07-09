FCNR deposits: a compelling opportunity for NRIs

The FCNR deposit locks in a fixed interest rate for three to five years. However, borrowing cost usually does not. Most overseas loans used in these structures carry floating rates linked to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). If global interest rates rise, your borrowing cost can quickly overtake your fixed deposit yield. If the spread turns negative, leverage starts working against you with the same force that previously magnified your gains. At 10 times leverage, a seemingly small change in borrowing costs has 10 times the impact on your own capital.