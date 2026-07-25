FD at PSU banks vs private banks vs SFBs: Highest interest rates for senior citizens | Check list here

For senior citizens, fixed deposits can provide stable, predictable returns on their lifetime savings, offering a shield against market volatility and uncertainty arising from global events such as the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Prominent small finance banks (SFBs) across the country, such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank, among others, are offering them competitive rates across different tenures.
These senior citizen fixed deposit rates can help retirees balance safety, predictability and assured returns with better income generation in a low-risk investment avenue. Keeping these essentials in mind, let's check out the highest interest rates along different tenures.
|Bank Name
|Highest Slab
|1-year tenure
|3-years tenure
|5-years tenure
|Bank of Baroda
|7.25%
|6.75%
|6.75%
|6.90%
|Bank of India
|7.45%
|7%
|7.45%
|6.75%
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.15%
|6.90%
|5.75%
|5.50%
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|6.75%
|6.75%
|6.75%
|Central Bank of India
|7.20%
|6.60%
|6.50%
|6.50%
|Bank Name
|Highest
slab
|1-year tenure
|3-years tenure
|5-years tenure
|Axis Bank
|7.25%
|6.75%
|7.00%
|7.25%
|Bandhan Bank
|7.95%
|7.50%
|7.75%
|6.60%
|CSB Bank
|7.50%
|5.15%
|5.90%
|5.90%
|City Union Bank
|7.50%
|6.90%
|6.75%
|6.75%
|DBS Bank
|7.35%
|6.80%
|6.90%
|6.75%
|Bank Name
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure
|3-year tenure
|5-year tenure
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.50%
|7.60%
|7.60%
|7.50%
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.50%
|6.50%
|8.00%
|6.75%
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.30%
|7.50%
|8.30%
|7.77%
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|5.25%
|6.50%
|6.25%
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|7.40%
|7.40%
|8.05%
Individuals aged 60 years and above are eligible for higher fixed deposit interest rates than regular customers. In addition, several banks and NBFCs provide an extra rate benefit to super senior citizens, that is those aged 80 years and above.
For instance, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and RBL Bank offer an additional 0.75% interest rate over and above the regular fixed deposit rates to super senior citizens. Further, Punjab National Bank offers an additional 0.80% p.a. interest rates to super senior FD depositors, Paisa Bazaar notes
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