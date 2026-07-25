FD at PSU banks vs private banks vs SFBs: Highest interest rates for senior citizens | Check list here

Fixed deposits offer senior citizens stable returns, protecting their savings from market volatility. Leading small finance banks provide competitive rates for different tenures. 

Livemint
Updated25 Jul 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Competitive Fixed Deposit Rates Offered for Senior Citizens by Small Finance Banks
Competitive Fixed Deposit Rates Offered for Senior Citizens by Small Finance Banks

For senior citizens, fixed deposits can provide stable, predictable returns on their lifetime savings, offering a shield against market volatility and uncertainty arising from global events such as the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Prominent small finance banks (SFBs) across the country, such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank, among others, are offering them competitive rates across different tenures.

These senior citizen fixed deposit rates can help retirees balance safety, predictability and assured returns with better income generation in a low-risk investment avenue. Keeping these essentials in mind, let's check out the highest interest rates along different tenures.

Here's a look at the highest FD rates by Private, Public and SFBs:

Senior Citizen FD Rates: Public Banks

Bank NameHighest Slab1-year tenure3-years tenure5-years tenure
Bank of Baroda7.25%6.75%6.75%6.90%
Bank of India7.45%7%7.45%6.75%
Bank of Maharashtra7.15%6.90%5.75%5.50%
Canara Bank7.10%6.75%6.75%6.75%
Central Bank of India7.20%6.60%6.50%6.50%
Also Read | Should you park ₹10 lakh in one FD or split it? Pros and cons explained

Senior Citizen FD Rates: Private Banks

Bank NameHighest
slab		1-year tenure3-years tenure5-years tenure
Axis Bank7.25%6.75%7.00%7.25%
Bandhan Bank7.95%7.50%7.75%6.60%
CSB Bank7.50%5.15%5.90%5.90%
City Union Bank7.50%6.90%6.75%6.75%
DBS Bank7.35%6.80%6.90%6.75%

Senior Citizen FD Rates: SFB

Bank NameHighest slab1-year tenure3-year tenure5-year tenure
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.50%7.60%7.60%7.50%
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.50%6.50%8.00%6.75%
Jana Small Finance Bank8.30%7.50%8.30%7.77%
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.25%5.25%6.50%6.25%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.25%7.40%7.40%8.05%

Eligibility for senior citizen fixed deposit

Individuals aged 60 years and above are eligible for higher fixed deposit interest rates than regular customers. In addition, several banks and NBFCs provide an extra rate benefit to super senior citizens, that is those aged 80 years and above.

For instance, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and RBL Bank offer an additional 0.75% interest rate over and above the regular fixed deposit rates to super senior citizens. Further, Punjab National Bank offers an additional 0.80% p.a. interest rates to super senior FD depositors, Paisa Bazaar notes

Features of Senior Citizen FDs

  • Deposit amount: Minimum amount: 100; Maximum: No limit
  • Tenure ranges from 7 days to 10 years
  • Banks/NBFCs provide various interest pay-out options from which senior citizens can choose based on their requirements. These include monthly, quarterly, half-yearly pay-out and annual pay-out options. Alternatively, depositors can choose the cumulative FD option to keep the interest component invested till the FD maturity.

Also Read | NRE vs NRO Fixed Deposits: Key differences explained
  • The cumulative investment option would help the depositor benefit from the power of compounding, as the interest component starts generating returns on its own. Thus, the cumulative option would help the depositor generate higher returns than non-cumulative options.
  • Further, banks/NBFCs allow senior citizens to withdraw amounts from fixed deposits partially or prematurely. However, most banks charge a penalty rate (up to 2%) on the applicable interest rate. Note that a premature withdrawal facility is not available in non-callable fixed deposits.

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