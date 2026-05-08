FD at PSU banks vs private banks vs SFBs – How much can ₹5 lakh earn in 5 years? Check best rates here

For medium-term investing, let's say five years, fixed deposits remain a preferred choice for many Indians. Their biggest advantage is predictability — since the interest rate is locked in at the time of investment, investors know exactly how much they will receive at maturity.
When parking money in fixed deposits, most investors look for banks offering the highest interest rates. While many prefer the safety and trust of PSU banks, others go for private banks and small finance banks (SFBs), even though they are slightly riskier, they often provide higher FD returns than their larger peers.
Based on Paisabazaar data, we collated a list of highest-paying fixed deposit rates – PSU banks, private banks and small finance banks — and analysed how much yourRs five lakh investment can grow over five years.
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Small Finance Banks (SFBs) currently offer the highest 5-year FD interest rates, with Suryoday Small Finance Bank leading at 7.90%. Private banks like DCB Bank offer up to 7.25%, while PSU banks like Bank of Baroda offer up to 6.30% for the same tenure.
While specific earnings over 5 years are not detailed, SFBs offer the highest rates (e.g., 7.90%), followed by private banks (e.g., 7.25%), and then PSU banks (e.g., 6.30%). Investing in SFBs would likely yield the highest returns over the 5-year period due to their higher interest rates.
Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda offers the highest 5-year FD rate at 6.30%. Canara Bank offers 6.25%, and State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.05% for a 5-year fixed deposit.
DCB Bank currently offers the highest 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens among private banks at 7.25%. IDFC FIRST Bank follows with 7.15%, and YES BANK, RBL Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offer rates between 6.70% and 6.75%.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest 5-year FD interest rate at 7.90% among SFBs. Jana Small Finance Bank is next with 7.77%, followed by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 7.20%.
Among major private sector lenders, DCB Bank is currently offering the highest 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens at 7.25%. IDFC FIRST Bank follows with a 7.15% rate, while YES BANK , RBL Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are offering between 6.70% and 6.75% for similar tenures.
|Bank name
|5 year FD interest rate
|Maturity on ₹5 lakh
|DCB
|7.25%
|₹7.9 lakh
|IDFC First
|7.15%
|₹7.06 lakh
|SBM Bank
|7%
|₹7.01 lakh
|Yes Bank
|6.75
|₹6.93 lakh
Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda is offering the highest5-year FD rate at 6.30%. Meanwhile, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are offering 6.25% and 6.05% interest rates respectively, on its 5-year FD.
|Bank name
|Rate of interst on 5-year FD
|Amount on maturity
|BoB
|6.30%
|₹6.78 lakh
|Canara Bank
|6.25%
|₹6.77 lakh
|SBI
|6.05%
|₹6.70 lakh
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering the highest 5-year FD interest rate at 7.90% among all the SFBs. Followed by, Jana Small Finance Bank at 7.77% and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 7.20%.
|Name of the bank
|5-yr FD interest rate
|Amount at maturity
|, Suryoday SFB
|7.90%
|₹7.31 lakh
|Jana SFB
|7.77%
|₹7.26 lakh
|Ujjivan SFB
|7.20%
|₹7.07 lakh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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