FD at PSU banks vs private banks vs SFBs – How much can ₹5 lakh earn in 5 years? Check best rates here

Bank of Baroda offers the highest 5-year FD rate at 6.30% among PSU banks. DCB Bank leads private banks with 7.25%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank tops SFBs at 7.90%. Fixed deposits remain popular for their predictability and safety.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated8 May 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Investors Seek High Returns: PSU Banks and SFBs Compete with Attractive 5-Year FD Rates
Investors Seek High Returns: PSU Banks and SFBs Compete with Attractive 5-Year FD Rates

For medium-term investing, let's say five years, fixed deposits remain a preferred choice for many Indians. Their biggest advantage is predictability — since the interest rate is locked in at the time of investment, investors know exactly how much they will receive at maturity.

When parking money in fixed deposits, most investors look for banks offering the highest interest rates. While many prefer the safety and trust of PSU banks, others go for private banks and small finance banks (SFBs), even though they are slightly riskier, they often provide higher FD returns than their larger peers.

Based on Paisabazaar data, we collated a list of highest-paying fixed deposit rates – PSU banks, private banks and small finance banks — and analysed how much yourRs five lakh investment can grow over five years.

Which fixed deposits pay highest interst rate by private banks?

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
Which types of banks offer the highest interest rates on 5-year fixed deposits?

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) currently offer the highest 5-year FD interest rates, with Suryoday Small Finance Bank leading at 7.90%. Private banks like DCB Bank offer up to 7.25%, while PSU banks like Bank of Baroda offer up to 6.30% for the same tenure.

2
How much can ₹5 lakh earn in 5 years with the highest FD rates from different bank types?

While specific earnings over 5 years are not detailed, SFBs offer the highest rates (e.g., 7.90%), followed by private banks (e.g., 7.25%), and then PSU banks (e.g., 6.30%). Investing in SFBs would likely yield the highest returns over the 5-year period due to their higher interest rates.

3
What are the top 5-year FD rates offered by PSU banks?

Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda offers the highest 5-year FD rate at 6.30%. Canara Bank offers 6.25%, and State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.05% for a 5-year fixed deposit.

4
What are the highest 5-year FD rates offered by private banks?

DCB Bank currently offers the highest 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens among private banks at 7.25%. IDFC FIRST Bank follows with 7.15%, and YES BANK, RBL Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offer rates between 6.70% and 6.75%.

5
Which Small Finance Banks (SFBs) offer the highest 5-year FD rates?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest 5-year FD interest rate at 7.90% among SFBs. Jana Small Finance Bank is next with 7.77%, followed by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 7.20%.

Among major private sector lenders, DCB Bank is currently offering the highest 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens at 7.25%. IDFC FIRST Bank follows with a 7.15% rate, while YES BANK , RBL Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are offering between 6.70% and 6.75% for similar tenures.

Bank name5 year FD interest rateMaturity on 5 lakh
DCB7.25% 7.9 lakh
IDFC First7.15% 7.06 lakh
SBM Bank7% 7.01 lakh
Yes Bank6.75 6.93 lakh

Which PSU banks offer highest FD rates?

Among PSU banks, Bank of Baroda is offering the highest5-year FD rate at 6.30%. Meanwhile, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are offering 6.25% and 6.05% interest rates respectively, on its 5-year FD.

Also Read | ₹25 lakh FD in 2026: These banks offer interest rates up to 7.75%. Check out
Bank nameRate of interst on 5-year FDAmount on maturity
BoB6.30% 6.78 lakh
Canara Bank6.25% 6.77 lakh
SBI6.05% 6.70 lakh

Which SFB banks offer highest FD rates?

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering the highest 5-year FD interest rate at 7.90% among all the SFBs. Followed by, Jana Small Finance Bank at 7.77% and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 7.20%.

Also Read | SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Highest interest rates in Apr 2026; Check out
Name of the bank5-yr FD interest rateAmount at maturity
, Suryoday SFB7.90% 7.31 lakh
Jana SFB7.77% 7.26 lakh
Ujjivan SFB7.20% 7.07 lakh

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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