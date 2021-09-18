FD calculator: These 3 private banks revised fixed deposit rates. Details here

3] Axis Bank: New FD interest rate at Axis Bank has become effective from 9th September 2021. After revision, FD interest rate offered at Axis Bank ranges from 2.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent. For 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days tenor, FD interest rate offered is 2.50 per cent per annum; for 30 days to 45 days, 46 days to 60 days and 61 days to less than 3 months tenor, FD interest rate offered is 3.00 per cent; for 3 months to less than 4 months, 4 months to less than 5 months and 5 months to less than 6 months, FD interest rate offered is 3.50 per cent; for 6 months to less than 7 months, 7 months to less than 8 months, 8 months to less than 9 months, 9 months to less than 10 months, 10 months to less than 11 months, 11 months to less 11 months 25 days and 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year tenor, FD interest rate offered is 4.40 per cent.

