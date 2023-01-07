FD calculator: These PSU banks give 7% or more return on fixed deposits3 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 11:19 AM IST
- FD calculator: Canara Bank is offering highest 7 per cent annual return on fixed deposits for 666 days tenure
FD calculator: Amid rising FD (fixed deposit) interest rate, a good number of state-owned banks, which include Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and bank of Baroda (BoB), are giving FD interest rate of 7 per cent or more on various tenor, which is more than enough to beat inflation growth during the period of investment.