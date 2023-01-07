FD calculator: Amid rising FD (fixed deposit) interest rate, a good number of state-owned banks, which include Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and bank of Baroda (BoB), are giving FD interest rate of 7 per cent or more on various tenor, which is more than enough to beat inflation growth during the period of investment.

Here we list out full details in regard to FD rates of PSU banks that are giving 7 per cent or fixed deposit rate to the depositors:

Canara Bank FD rates: This state-owned bank is offering FD interest rate from 3.25 per cent per annum to ₹7 per cent per annum across tenor. On 7 to 45 days fixed deposits, interest rate offered by Canara Bank is 3.25 per cent which is 4.50 per cent on deposits for 46 days to 90 days and 91 to 179 days tenor.

For 180 to 269 days and 270 to less than one year tenor, Canara Bank FD rate is 5.50 per cent. Canara Bank is offering 6.75 per cent return on fixed deposits for one year tenure whereas for above one year to less than two year tenure, FD rate offered by Canara Bank is 6.80 per cent per annum.

The state-owned bank is offering highest 7 per cent annual return on fixed deposits for 666 days tenure. For 2 years & above to less than 3 years, Canara Bank FD rate offered is 6.80 per cent whereas for 3 years & above to less than 5 years tenure, Canara Bank fixed deposit interest rate is 6.75 per cent. On tax saving FDs for 5 years and above, fixed deposit interest rate offered by Canara Bank is 6.50 per cent.

See details list of Canara Bank FD rates below:

Above mentioned Canara Bank FD rates are applicable on deposits less than ₹2 crore and these rates are effective from 19th December 2022.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) FD rates 2023: The state-owned bank revised its FD interest rate from 1st January 2023 rising interest rate on fixed deposits for one year, above 1 year to 665 days, 667 days to 2 years and above 2 year & up to 3 years tenors. Effective from 1st January 2023, PNB FD rate on one year and above 1 year to 665 days tenor is 6.75 per cent annually, 45 bps up from is previous return of 6.35 per cent per annum.

Similarly, PNB raised FD rates on 667 days to 2 year and above 2 year & up to 3 years to 6.75 per cent. Earlier, PNB FD interest rate for 667 days to 2 year tenure was 6.30 per cent whereas FD return on PNB deposits for above 2 year & up to 3 years tenure was 6.25 per cent. On 666 days fixed deposits, PNB is offering 7.25 per cent annual return.

See full list of PNB FD rates below:

The state-owned bank is offering an additional 50 bps FD rate on all tenors to senior citizens. It is giving an additional 30 bps return to super senior citizens over senior citizens on fixed deposits across tenors.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) FD interest rates: Effective from 26th December 2022, Bank of Baroda 7.05 per cent return on term deposits for 399 days tenure under Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme. This BoB FD rate is highest return across all tenors offered by the state-owned bank. On normal fixed deposits, Bank of Baroda is offering FD rates from 3 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

Like any other bank, it also offers an additional 50 bps return to senior citizens on their fixed deposit account across all tenor. On tax saving fixed deposits for 5 years and above tenor, BoB FD rate offered is 6.25 per cent.

See full list of BoB FD rates below:

These FD rates are applicable on deposits below ₹2 crore in Bank of Baroda FD account.