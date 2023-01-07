FD calculator: These PSU banks give 7% or more return on fixed deposits

The state-owned bank is offering highest 7 per cent annual return on fixed deposits for 666 days tenure. For 2 years & above to less than 3 years, Canara Bank FD rate offered is 6.80 per cent whereas for 3 years & above to less than 5 years tenure, Canara Bank fixed deposit interest rate is 6.75 per cent. On tax saving FDs for 5 years and above, fixed deposit interest rate offered by Canara Bank is 6.50 per cent.