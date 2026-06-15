FD holder dies without nominee or will? Here’s how families can claim the money

Life is highly unpredictable, and sometimes it throws challenges at us that we are completely unprepared for. One of the most difficult experiences anyone can face is losing a loved one. During such emotionally overwhelming moments, dealing with financial paperwork is often the last thing families want to think about.

However, for many families, questions about financial assets such as gold, silver, bank accounts, and fixed deposits (FDs) arise soon after a family member passes away. The situation becomes even more complicated when the deceased has neither registered a nominee nor left behind a valid will.

While the absence of these arrangements can make the process more time-consuming, stressful, and legally complicated for grieving families, it does not mean the money becomes inaccessible.

Banks and financial institutions follow specific procedures that allow legal heirs to claim fixed deposits after the account holder’s death, provided they submit the required documents and fulfil the necessary legal formalities.

Although the exact process may vary slightly from one institution to another, the core rules remain broadly similar. Here’s a closer look at how the process works.

Start by checking for a nominee The first step is to check whether the fixed deposit has a registered nominee. If a nominee exists, the process generally becomes easier, as the bank can release the funds after verifying documents such as:

Death certificate. Nominee's identity proof. Clarity on the relationship. However, one important point to remember is that receiving the funds does not automatically make the nominee the legal owner of the deposit.

In many cases, the nominee serves as a trustee or custodian of the funds until the assets are distributed to the rightful legal heirs in accordance with succession laws.

What happens when there is no nominee? If no nominee has been registered, banks follow a different procedure.

In such cases, the claimant must prove they are legally entitled to inherit the deposit. This often makes the process longer and more exhausting, as family members may need to obtain legal documents, such as a Legal Heir Certificate or a Succession Certificate, issued by the competent authority.

The process may also depend on factors such as the deposit amount, the bank’s internal policies, and any additional paperwork needed to support the claim.

The underlying principle is simple: banks want to ensure that funds are transferred only after proper legal verification and due process.

Who qualifies as a legal heir? The answer to this depends on the succession laws applicable to the deceased on a case-by-case basis. In most cases, the surviving spouse, children, and, in exceptional cases, parents are among the primary legal heirs.

If a direct legal heir has already passed away, grandchildren who are not minors can also act as legal heirs and inherit. Now, it is clear that the process of determining entitlement can be draining and complex, and may involve sections of the Succession Act. A lot depends on how the law is interpreted on a case-by-case basis, with several instances in which multiple family members may have claims to the same assets.

That is why understanding these legal nuances and having a clear discussion with certified legal advisors is essential so that the relevant legal principles can be understood and acknowledged by the concerned parties. This way, litigation can be avoided, and any disputes can be resolved amicably without going to court.

Documents that banks generally require Although requirements vary from bank to bank, claimants are usually asked to provide:

Original death certificate of the deceased depositor.

Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, etc., of both the deceased and the claimant might be required.

Identity, earnings, relationship proof and address proof of the claimant.

Fixed deposit details such as name, date of doing FD or deposit receipts.

‘Legal Heir Certificate’ or ‘Succession Certificate’, where applicable.

Indemnity bond and other declarations required by the bank.

Any other additional documentation that may be required. Do keep in mind that for small amounts and smaller deposits, banks may accept simplified procedures. Still, larger amounts often require more intense scrutiny and stronger legal proof before funds can be released.

Why do delays occur? For various reasons, delays can occur. Some of them are discussed below:

When several legal heirs are involved. Lack of proper documentation from the claimant. Requirement for a no-objection certificate if an individual is representing. Extended court battles. Improper service from banking/ financial institutions. Mandatory requirement of court succession documents. Due to such factors, there can be unavoidable delays, hindrances, and problems that can creep in while a claimant seeks to secure fixed deposits in the name of family members who have departed.

Practical steps for families to follow Approach the banking institution as early as possible in such cases. Understand specific requirements for the claim. Gather all documents in advance. Maintain open and clear communication among family members. Keep financial records in proper order. Have a clear identification trail of all investments. Do update nominees in all stock demats, fixed deposits, ULIPs, etc. Consult a financial advisor today to ensure such a situation never arises in future. The bigger lesson Such repeated cases involving fixed deposits without nominees or prior wills underscore the importance of basic estate planning. This is a core concept of personal finance planning. To make things simple, you can register a nominee and prepare a clearly drafted will that can go a long way in saving families considerable time, paperwork, internal fights and psychological stress.