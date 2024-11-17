Hello User
FD interest rates: Here's what is on offer by HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI, Canara & more — compare who is offering most

FD interest rates: Here's what is on offer by HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI, Canara & more — compare who is offering most

Jocelyn Fernandes

FD interest rates: We examine the fixed deposit offerings of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, and others. Compare the offers before making a decision to invest.

Bank fixed deposits: Here’s a comparison of FD rates offered by ICICI, HDFC, SBI, and Axis

India FD interest rates comparison: Public and private banks in India offer a varied range of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, and it is thus recommended that you compare most options available before making an investment.

At present, most banks offer a higher interest rate for term deposits with longer tenures, compared to a relatively lower interest rate for shorter tenures.

We thus examine the FD offerings of the big private and public sector lenders such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Axis Bank, and Bank of India (BOI).

Compare the offers before making a decision to invest.

Private Banks' FD Rates

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, is offering FD interest rates between 6.60-7.00 per cent for all customers and between 7,10-7.50 per cent for senior citizens. The range includes term deposits of less than two years, to more than four years.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank is offering 7.25-7.00 per cent for general customers and 7.50-7.80 per cent for senior citizens for the same tenures.

Public Banks' FD Rates

Among PSBs, the largest public lender, SBI, offers short-to-long-term tenure FDs for 3.50-6.50 to general customers and 4.00-7.50 per cent to senior citizens. The range includes term deposits of less than two years, to more than four years.

Further, Canara Bank offers 6.25-6.70 per cent for general customers and 6.40-6.87 for senior citizens, while BoB offers 6.50-7.15 per cent for general and 7.00-7.50 per cent for senior citizens, and BOI offers 6.00-7.30 per cent for general customers and 6.75-7.75.

Compare Here

Here, we list out the FD interest rates offered by banks for short to long tenure term deposits, i.e. term deposits of less than two years, to more than four years.

Please note that the interest rates are for domestic term deposits of less than 3 crore, as shown on each bank's website at time of writing today (2 pm on November 17).

Compare Bank FDs Interest Rates
Bank NameGeneral (per cent)Senior Citizens (per cent)
SBI3.50-6.504.00-7.50
HDFC Bank6.60-7.007.10-7.50
ICICI Bank7.25-7.007.80-7.50
Canara Bank6.25-6.706.40-6.87
Bank of Baroda6.50-7.157.00-7.50
Axis Bank7.00-7.257.50-7.75
Bank of India6.00-7.306.75-7.75
Source: Bank websites
