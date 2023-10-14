Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  FD interest rate: This Indian bank is giving up to 9% return on bank fixed deposits

FD interest rate: This Indian bank is giving up to 9% return on bank fixed deposits

Sangeeta Ojha

  • Bank FD interest rate: These rates are applicable on deposits below 2 crore, with effect from October 9, 2023

Unity Bank now offers senior citizens an attractive rate of 9.45% p.a. on Fixed Deposits invested for 701 days.

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has hiked its interest rates offered on fixed deposits on selected tenore. These rates are applicable on deposits below 2 crore, with effect from October 9, 2023.

Unity Bank hikes FD rates for 701 Days

It now offers senior citizens an attractive rate of 9.45% p.a. on Fixed Deposits invested for 701 days, whereas general investors will earn 8.95% p.a. for the same duration.

Unity Bank offers highest interest rates on these tenors

Unity Bank continues to offer an interest rate of 9.50% p.a. to senior citizens and 9.00% p.a. to general investors for a tenure of 1001 days. Additionally, for tenures of 181 – 201 days and 501 days, Unity Bank offers an interest rate of 9.25% p.a. to senior citizens and 8.75% p.a. to general investors.

Unity Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

For regular consumers, it offers interest rates between 4.5% to 9%. It currently provides senior citizens with an interest rate of 4.5% to 9.5% p.a. on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.

Bank of Baroda hikes fixed deposit interest rates across various tenors

Bank of Baroda has hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) across various tenors for up to 3 years. These rates are applicable on deposits below 2 crore, with effect from October 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, private lenders Yes Bank, and HDFC Bank have slashed the fixed deposit interest rate on selected tenure for deposits below 2 crore. IndusInd Bank, and Punjab & Sindh Bank have also revised FD interest rates on their term deposits in October 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged on 6 October for the fourth time in a row. The benchmark repo rate has stood at 6.50 percent since February 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.