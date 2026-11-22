For fixed deposit (FD) investors, choosing the highest available interest rate may not always be the best decision. The tenure of the deposit and the date on which the money becomes available can be equally important, particularly when savings are earmarked for a specific financial goal.

A five-year FD offering a higher rate may generate a larger maturity amount, but it could leave an investor with limited access to money needed earlier. On the other hand, choosing a shorter deposit to retain flexibility exposes investors to the risk of reinvesting at lower interest rates when the FD matures.

The decision, therefore, should go beyond comparing advertised FD rates. Investors need to consider when they will need the money, how much liquidity they require and what interest rates could look like when the deposit matures.

Why the FD maturity date matters as much as the interest rate An FD maturity date determines when the bank returns the principal along with the accumulated interest. Until then, the money remains committed to the chosen tenure, subject to the bank's premature withdrawal rules.

A common mistake is to select a deposit solely because it offers a higher interest rate. Banks do not necessarily offer their best rates on the longest tenures. A two-year FD, for instance, could offer a better rate than a five-year deposit.

Investors should compare rates across different tenures rather than assume that a longer deposit will automatically deliver better returns.

The maturity date should also correspond with the investor's financial commitments. Someone planning a house down payment in two years may prefer an FD that matures around that time rather than locking the entire amount into a five-year deposit.

Higher FD rates versus flexibility: What should investors choose? Consider an investor with ₹10 lakh who has two options: a one-year FD offering 6.5% interest or a five-year FD offering 7%, assuming quarterly compounding.

The five-year deposit would grow to approximately ₹14.15 lakh at maturity. The one-year FD, meanwhile, would generate around ₹10.67 lakh.

However, the shorter deposit would have to be renewed after a year. Its eventual returns would depend on the interest rates available at the time of reinvestment.

If FD rates increase, the investor could benefit from better returns on subsequent deposits. But if banks reduce their rates, the investor could end up earning less over the five-year period than someone who locked in the 7% rate upfront.

The five-year FD offers greater certainty over returns, while the one-year option provides flexibility at the cost of reinvestment risk.

Neither option is universally better. Investors with a fixed financial goal and no immediate liquidity requirement may prefer locking in a suitable longer-term rate. Those uncertain about their future cash requirements may find shorter deposits more appropriate.

What happens if you withdraw an FD before maturity? Premature withdrawal can reduce the interest earned on an FD. Banks generally recalculate interest at the rate applicable for the period for which the deposit actually remained with them. They may also levy a penalty, depending on their deposit policy.

The Reserve Bank of India's Master Directions on Interest Rate on Deposits state that interest on a prematurely withdrawn deposit should be paid at the rate applicable to the amount and period for which it remained with the bank, rather than the originally contracted rate. Banks must also disclose their premature withdrawal penalty policy to depositors.

This means an investor who books a five-year FD but withdraws it after two years may not receive the interest initially expected for the five-year tenure.

Investors should therefore check the premature withdrawal conditions before booking a deposit, particularly if they may need the money before maturity.

Should you split your FD investment across different maturities? Investors who want to balance returns with liquidity can consider FD laddering. This involves dividing a lump sum across multiple deposits with different maturity dates instead of putting the entire amount into one FD.

For instance, an investor with ₹10 lakh could divide the money into four deposits of ₹2.5 lakh each, with maturities of one, two, three and five years.

As each deposit matures, the investor can use the money for upcoming expenses or reinvest it at prevailing interest rates. This reduces the need to break an FD prematurely and provides opportunities to benefit if deposit rates increase.

However, laddering does not guarantee higher returns. Some money will remain invested in shorter-tenure deposits, which may offer lower interest rates than longer-term options.

Investors should also avoid automatically renewing every FD without checking prevailing interest rates. When an FD matures, its renewal may happen at the rate applicable on that date, which could be lower than the original contracted rate.