FD interest rates: Thanks to the higher interest rates offered by banks, depositors have raised their investment in term deposits by ₹ 46,728 in the past 1 year. Share of fixed deposits in total deposits rose to 61.4% in Sep 2024 from 59.8% a year ago, revealed data released by SBI Research.

Before you lock your funds in a fixed deposit, it is vital to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Typically most banks offer somewhat similar interest on the deposits of the same tenure, however, a small difference of, say, 30-40 basis points may account for noticeable difference in wealth generation over a long period.

For instance, if you are investing ₹10 lakh in a fixed deposit over 5 years, a difference of 30 basis points can lead to higher savings of ₹15,000. And if the difference were 50 basis points, additional savings would have been ₹25,000 over a 5-year period.

Therefore, it is advisable to compare the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by different banks before you opt for one. Another consideration that matters is the tenure of fixed deposits. Longer the tenure, higher the savings. Conversely, shorter the time period, smaller the savings.

Here we give a lowdown of fixed deposit interest rates offered by eight different banks on their 3-year fixed deposits.

Let us find out which bank is offering what interest rate on 3-year fixed deposits

Private banks As we can see in the table below, As we can see in the table below, HDFC Bank offers 7 percent interest on its fixed deposits to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens. These new rates came into force on July 24, 2024. ICICI Bank offers 7 percent interest on FDs to general citizens and 50 basis points higher to senior citizens.

Bank General (%) Senior Citizens (%) HDFC Bank 7 7.5 ICICI Bank 7 7.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7 7.6 Federal Bank 7 7.5

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 7 percent interest on fixed deposits to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens. These rates were introduced on June 14, 2024. The Federal Bank offers 7 percent interest on fixed deposits to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on October 16.

State lenders The state lenders are offering somewhat similar interest rates on their fixed deposits. SBI offers 6.75 percent on its 3-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 7.25 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on June 15, 2024. Punjab National Bank offers 7 percent and 7.5 percent interest to general citizens and senior citizens, respectively with effect from October 1.

State lenders General (%) Senior Citizens (%) SBI: 6.75 7.25 Union Bank of India 6.7 7.2 Canara Bank 7.4 7.9 Punjab National Bank 7 7.5