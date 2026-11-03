FD interest rates after RBI repo rate hike, Nov 2026: Public or private? Which banks give highest fixed deposit returns?

Following the RBI's October 2026 repo rate hike, how do FD interest rates stack up now? Find out which banks are offering the highest returns and how PSU bank rates compare with private lenders.

Sheetal Goel
Published3 Nov 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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FD interest rates after RBI repo rate hike, Nov 2026: Public or private? Which banks give highest fixed deposit returns? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
FD interest rates after RBI repo rate hike, Nov 2026: Public or private? Which banks give highest fixed deposit returns? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 7 October 2026. This was the central bank's first rate hike in 44 months, after it last raised the repo rate to 6.50% in February 2023.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which commercial banks borrow short-term funds from the RBI. A change in this rate can influence banks' lending and deposit rates. Following a repo rate hike, a few banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to attract deposits and manage their funding requirements.

However, FD rate revisions are not automatic and depend on individual banks' decisions. For depositors looking to lock in returns, here's a comparison of the highest FD interest rates offered by public and private sector banks, along with their rates for 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year tenures.

Which PSU banks offer the highest FD interest rates?

Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank offer the highest FD rate of 6.85% per annum among the public sector banks. The highest slab means the maximum interest rate a bank offers on any eligible FD tenure, not necessarily for a 1-year, 3-year, or 5-year deposit.

PSU BanksHighest Slab1-year tenure3-year tenure5-year tenure
Bank of India6.85%6.50%6.70%6.00%
Punjab & Sind Bank6.85%5.85%5.85%5.95%
Indian Bank6.80%6.10%6.05%6.00%
Bank of Baroda6.75%6.25%6.25%6.30%
Central Bank of India6.75%6.10%6.00%6.00%
Bank of Maharashtra6.65%6.20%5.25%5.00%
Indian Overseas Bank6.60%6.50%6.10%6.10%
Canara Bank6.60%6.25%6.25%6.25%
Punjab National Bank6.60%6.25%6.35%6.10%
Union Bank of India6.55%6.20%6.10%6.00%
State Bank of India6.45%6.25%6.30%6.05%
UCO Bank6.45%6.10%6.00%6.00%

*Source: paisabazaar; Interest rates as of 28 October 2026; Excludes senior citizen FD rates

  • 1-year FD: Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offer the highest rate of 6.50% per annum.
  • 3-year FD: Bank of India offers the highest rate of 6.70% per annum.
  • 5-year FD: Bank of Baroda offers the highest rate of 6.30% per annum.

Also Read | RBI eases EDF form filing rules for service exporters, freelancers, individuals

Which private banks offer the highest FD interest rates?

DCB Bank offers the highest FD rate of 7.50% per annum, followed by Bandhan Bank at 7.45%.

Private BanksHighest Slab1-year tenure3-year tenure5-year tenure
DCB Bank7.50%6.90%7.00%7.50%
Bandhan Bank7.45%7.00%7.25%5.85%
SBM Bank7.30%7.10%7.10%7.00%
City Union Bank7.30%6.65%7.30%6.55%
Yes Bank7.25%6.65%7.00%6.75%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.25%6.80%6.70%6.70%
Dhanlaxmi Bank7.25%6.25%6.50%6.50%
IDFC FIRST Bank7.10%6.50%7.10%6.75%
CSB Bank7.10%5.00%5.75%5.75%
RBL Bank7.00%6.90%7.00%6.70%
IndusInd Bank7.00%6.75%7.00%6.65%
Karnataka Bank7.00%6.50%6.15%6.15%
South Indian Bank6.80%6.35%6.20%5.70%
Jammu & Kashmir Bank6.75%6.55%6.70%6.75%
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.75%6.45%6.40%6.25%
Federal Bank6.70%6.25%6.50%6.40%
Karur Vysya Bank6.70%6.25%6.40%6.25%
ICICI Bank6.60%6.25%6.55%6.60%
Nainital Bank6.60%6.40%6.25%5.75%
IDBI Bank6.55%6.20%6.35%6.25%
Axis Bank6.50%6.25%6.50%6.50%
HDFC Bank6.50%6.25%6.45%6.40%
DBS Bank6.50%6.25%6.50%6.25%

*Source: paisabazaar; Interest rates as of 28 October 2026; Excludes senior citizen FD rates

  • 1-year FD: SBM Bank offers the highest rate of 7.10% per annum.
  • 3-year FD: City Union Bank offers the highest rate of 7.30% per annum.
  • 5-year FD: DCB Bank offers the highest rate of 7.50% per annum.

Also Read | Senior Citizen FD rates October 2026: Which banks offer the highest rates?

Public or private: Which bank offers the highest FD rates?

Among public and private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest maximum FD rate of 7.50% per annum at the start of November 2026.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the respective bank’s official website for the latest FD interest rates, applicable terms and conditions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

FD RatesFixed DepositRBI
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