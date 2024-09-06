FD interest rates: Earn up to 7.65% annually on 3-year fixed deposits; check details here

A few banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda, offer senior citizens an interest rate of 7.6 per cent on their three-year fixed deposits.

MintGenie Team
Published6 Sep 2024, 05:38 PM IST
FD interest rates: To general citizens, Bank of Baroda offers an annual interest of 7.15 per cent on 3-year fixed deposits.
FD interest rates: To general citizens, Bank of Baroda offers an annual interest of 7.15 per cent on 3-year fixed deposits. (Mint)

Prior to investing in a fixed deposit (FD), depositors tend to compare the interest rates offered by different banks so that they can choose one bank over the other. Typically, the rate of interest and the tenure of FD go hand in hand. This means the longer the FD tenure, the higher the interest rate. 

If you want to ascertain the interest rates offered by different banks on one-year and five-year fixed deposits, you can read these Livemint articles here and here, respectively.

Here we list out the returns delivered by different banks on their three-year fixed deposits.

Also Read | September financial updates: What you need to know about Aadhaar, credit cards

The highest interets rates are offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda which give 7 per cent and 7.15 per cent to general citizens on three-year fixed deposits and an extra 50 basis points to senior citizens.

Let us find out more about the FD interest rates offered by different private and public sector lenders.

Highest interest rates offered by different lenders:

HDFC Bank: On the three-year fixed deposit, the largest private lender offers 7 per cent annual interest to general depositors and 7.5 per cent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on July 24, 2024.

Also Read | Soon some depositors will be able to open an FD for 20 years: Report

ICICI Bank: It offers exactly the same interest rate as HDFC Bank, 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent, to general and senior citizens.

Interest rates on 3-year fixed deposits

Bank                                                     General citizens (%) Senior Citizens (%)
HDFC Bank                                                        77.50
ICICI Bank                                                                   77.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank                                                                             77.6
State Bank of India                                6.757.25
Bank of Baroda                          7.157.65
Punjab National Bank                                                                      77.5

(Source: Bank websites)

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This bank offers 7 per cent annual interest to general citizens and 7.6 per cent to senior citizens on FDs of three-year tenure. The latest rates came into force on June 14.

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest lender in the country offers 6.75 per cent to general citizens and 7.25 per cent to senior citizens on three-year fixed deposits. These interest rates came into effect on June 15, 2024.

Also Read | SBI to shift to cash-flow-based approach for all MSME loans up to ₹5 crore

Bank of Baroda: As mentioned above, Bank of Baroda offers 7.15 per cent on three-year fixed deposits to general citizens and 7.65 per cent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on Thursday, September 5.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The bank offers 7 per cent to general citizens and 7.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of three-year tenure. The latest rates came into force on August 1, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFD interest rates: Earn up to 7.65% annually on 3-year fixed deposits; check details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue